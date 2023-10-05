Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Launched In India: Check Price, Specs And Other Details

Here is all you need to know about Samsung's latest 5G smartphone in India.

Updated On 02:52 PM IST, 05 Oct 2023

 Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Price And Variants

  • Rs 59,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant.

  • Rs 64,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant.

 Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Key Specs And Features

  • 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED display

  • Exynos 2200 chipset

  • Corning Gorilla Glass 5

  • 50 MP primary camera, 10 MP selfie camera, 12 MP ultra wide camera and 8 MP telephoto camera

  • Android 13 Operating System

  • 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging

  • IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance

 Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Colour Variants

This smartphone is available in Mint, Graphite and Purple colour options.

 Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Availability

Samsung will sell the Galaxy S23 FE via its official website and Amazon.

