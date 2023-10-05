Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Launched In India: Check Price, Specs And Other Details

Photo Credit: Samsung
Here is all you need to know about Samsung's latest 5G smartphone in India.
Rs 59,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant.
Rs 64,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant.
6.3-inch FHD+ OLED display
Exynos 2200 chipset
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
50 MP primary camera, 10 MP selfie camera, 12 MP ultra wide camera and 8 MP telephoto camera
Android 13 Operating System
4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging
IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance
This smartphone is available in Mint, Graphite and Purple colour options.
Samsung will sell the Galaxy S23 FE via its official website and Amazon.
