Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Launched In India: Price, Specifications And Other Details

Here is all you need to know about Samsung's latest 5G smartphone in India.

Price And Availability

The phone has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 29,999 and will be sold via Flipkart, Samsung.com, and select retail stores. The phone will release on June 12.

Display

The Galaxy F54 5G boasts a large 6.7" Super AMOLED Plus + 120 Hz display for an immersive viewing experience. Additionally, it includes Vision Booster, a unique solution that improves display visibility by considering the light intensity of the surroundings and its impact on the display.

Camera

The Samsung Galaxy F54 has a primary 108 MP camera, along with 8 MP ultra-wide lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 32 MP selfie camera.

Other Specs And Features

Battery: 6,000mAh

Weight: 199 grams

Colours: Meteor Blue and Stardust Silver

Storage/Memory: 8 GB + 256 GB

