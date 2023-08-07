Samsung Galaxy F34 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Features And More

Here's all you need to know about Samsung's newly launched 5G mobile in India.
6GB + 128GB variant - Rs 18,999
8GB + 128GB variant - Rs 20,999
16.41 cm (6.46 inch) Full HD+ Display
50MP + 8MP + 2MP | 13MP Front Camera
6000 mAh Battery
Exynos 1280 Processor
4 times of Android Updates, 5 Years Security Updates
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
The smartphone has been launched with two colour options - Electric Black and Mystic Green.
The phone is currently available for pre-orders through Flipkart and Samsung's website. As per an NDTV Gadgets 360 report, the deliveries are expected to begin on August 12.