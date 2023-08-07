Samsung Galaxy F34 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Features And More

Here's all you need to know about Samsung's newly launched 5G mobile in India.

Updated On 04:36 PM IST, 07 Aug 2023

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Price And Variants

6GB + 128GB variant - Rs 18,999

8GB + 128GB variant - Rs 20,999

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Key Specs And Features

  • 16.41 cm (6.46 inch) Full HD+ Display

  • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP | 13MP Front Camera

  • 6000 mAh Battery

  • Exynos 1280 Processor

  • 4 times of Android Updates, 5 Years Security Updates

  • Gorilla Glass 5 Protection

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Colour Options

The smartphone has been launched with two colour options - Electric Black and Mystic Green.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Sale And Availability

The phone is currently available for pre-orders through Flipkart and Samsung's website. As per an NDTV Gadgets 360 report, the deliveries are expected to begin on August 12.

