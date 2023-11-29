Samsung A05 Launched In India: Check Price, Specifications And Other Details

Photo Credit: Samsung
Here is all you need to know about Samsung's latest budget smartphone in India.
South Korean electronics maker Samsung has launched the newest addition of its Galaxy A series in India. Here's what to expect from the affordable smartphone.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Rs 9999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant
Rs 12499 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant
Photo Credit: Samsung
6.7” (17.13 cm) HD+ Display
Powerful MediaTek G85 Processor
Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP| 8 MP Front Camera
Photo Credit: Samsung
5000 mAh Battery
Android 13 Operating System
25W Fast Charging Support
Weight 195 grams
Photo Credit: Samsung
This Samsung smartphone is available in Light Green, Black and Silver colours.
Photo Credit: Samsung
This newest addition Samsung A series smartphone is available on Samsung's official website, e-commerce websites and offline stores.
Photo Credit: Samsung