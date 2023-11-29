Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung A05 Launched In India: Check Price, Specifications And Other Details

Here is all you need to know about Samsung's latest budget smartphone in India.

Updated On 03:03 PM IST, 29 Nov 2023

South Korean electronics maker Samsung has launched the newest addition of its Galaxy A series in India. Here's what to expect from the affordable smartphone.

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung A05: Price And Variants

  • Rs 9999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant

  • Rs 12499 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung A05: Key Specs And Features

  • 6.7” (17.13 cm) HD+ Display 

  • Powerful MediaTek G85 Processor

  • Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP| 8 MP Front Camera

Photo Credit: Samsung

  • 5000 mAh Battery

  • Android 13 Operating System

  • 25W Fast Charging Support

  • Weight 195 grams

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung A05: Colour Variants

This Samsung smartphone is available in Light Green, Black and Silver colours.

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung A05: Availability

This newest addition Samsung A series smartphone is available on Samsung's official website, e-commerce websites and offline stores.

Photo Credit: Samsung

More Stories

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Nov. 28

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—Nov. 28

Top 10 Youngest Billionaires In The World 2023
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe