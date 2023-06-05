In Pics: CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad Weds Utkarsha Pawar

Cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Utkarsha Pawar in a lavish ceremony

Updated On 5:20 PM IST

Ruturaj Gaikwad weds Utkarsha Pawar

Chennai Super Kings' batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Utkarsha Pawar in a lavish ceremony.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's Wedding Venue

Ruturaj Gaikwad married Utkarsha Pawar in private ceremony held in Le Méridien Mahabaleshwar.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's Wedding Date

Ruturaj Gaikwad married Utkarsha Pawar on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's Wedding Invite

The invite for Ruturaj Gaikwad and Utkarsha Pawar's wedding was designed by The Pinacolada Co. The make-up was done by Abhishek Nimbalkar

Ruturaj Gaikwad shares wedding pictures

Ruturaj Gaikwad shared his wedding pictures on Instagram with a caption, "From the pitch to the altar, our journey begins!"

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Utkarsha Pawar's Outfits

Ruturaj Gaikwad wore Manish Malhotra and Blanco Bespoke for the wedding.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Utkarsha Pawar's Outfits

Utkarsha Pawar chose to wear Pallod Creations for the wedding.

Ruturaj and Utkarsha's Wedding Details

The event planner for Ruturaj Gaikwad and Utkarsha Pawar ceremony was The Wedding Tantra while the photos were captured by The wedding Story

Utkarsha Pawar's career

Interestingly, Utkarsha Pawar is also a cricketer from Pune. She is an all-rounder. However, she has been out of action since 18 months

Utkarsha Pawar's Vidhi Look

Utkarsha Pawar wanted her wedding ceremony look to be way too minimal and classy.

Utkarsha Pawar's Make-Up for Vidhi

As Utkarsha Pawar wanted a minimal look for her wedding, the make-up professional decided not to use fake lashes and lenses.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's CSK Teammates at the wedding

Ruturaj Gaikwad's CSK teammate and Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube attended the wdding with his wife Anjum Khan.

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — June 5

World Environment Day 2023: 5 Electric Vehicles To Buy In India

9 Deadliest Train Crashes In India
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe