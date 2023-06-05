In Pics: CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad Weds Utkarsha Pawar

Cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Utkarsha Pawar in a lavish ceremony
Chennai Super Kings' batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Utkarsha Pawar in a lavish ceremony.
Ruturaj Gaikwad married Utkarsha Pawar in private ceremony held in Le Méridien Mahabaleshwar.
Ruturaj Gaikwad married Utkarsha Pawar on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
The invite for Ruturaj Gaikwad and Utkarsha Pawar's wedding was designed by The Pinacolada Co. The make-up was done by Abhishek Nimbalkar
Ruturaj Gaikwad shared his wedding pictures on Instagram with a caption, "From the pitch to the altar, our journey begins!"
Ruturaj Gaikwad wore Manish Malhotra and Blanco Bespoke for the wedding.
Utkarsha Pawar chose to wear Pallod Creations for the wedding.
The event planner for Ruturaj Gaikwad and Utkarsha Pawar ceremony was The Wedding Tantra while the photos were captured by The wedding Story
Interestingly, Utkarsha Pawar is also a cricketer from Pune. She is an all-rounder. However, she has been out of action since 18 months
Utkarsha Pawar wanted her wedding ceremony look to be way too minimal and classy.
As Utkarsha Pawar wanted a minimal look for her wedding, the make-up professional decided not to use fake lashes and lenses.
Ruturaj Gaikwad's CSK teammate and Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube attended the wdding with his wife Anjum Khan.