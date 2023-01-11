RRR's ‘Naatu Naatu’ Wins First Golden Globe For Best Original Song

The blockbuster musical number 'Naatu Naatu' makes history at the Golden Globes.
SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' bags the 2023 Golden Globe Awards by winning the trophy for the best original song for its hit track 'Naatu Naatu'.
The Telugu track 'Naatu Naatu', composed by veteran music director MM Keeravani, won the award by defeating nominees like Rihanna and Taylor Swift.
The ceremony was attended by director SS Rajamouli and stars, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, who were accompanied by their significant others.
SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s. The movie has reportedly made over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office.