Rishabh Instruments IPO Allotment Today: Steps To Check Allotment Status

Here's everything you need to know about the allotment process.
Rishabh Instruments Ltd. which was the 11th most subscribed IPO of the year 2023 will declare the allotment of shares on Wednesday, September 6.
The allotment status can be checked on either the BSE website or the KFIN Technologies (the official registrar of the IPO) website.
Visit the KFINTECH website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.
Click on any of the links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Rishabh Instruments Limited" from the drop-down list. (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalized).
Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.
Complete the 'captcha' and Click the "Submit" button.
View your allotment details and Download/print the allotment status for your records.
Visit the official BSE website: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Click on "Equity" under "Issue Type."
Select "Rishabh Instruments Limited" from the IPO list.
Enter your application number or PAN number.
Complete the 'Captcha.'
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
Refunds to non-allottees will be initiated on the 7th September 2023.
Shares of Rishabh Instruments Ltd. will likely be listed on the stock exchanges (BSE and NSE) on Monday, September 11, 2023.