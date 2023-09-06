Rishabh Instruments IPO Allotment Today: Steps To Check Allotment Status

Here's everything you need to know about the allotment process.

Updated On 11:47 AM IST, 06 Sep 2023

Rishabh Instruments Ltd. which was the 11th most subscribed IPO of the year 2023 will declare the allotment of shares on Wednesday, September 6.

Where To Check Rishabh Instruments Ltd. IPO Allotment Status

The allotment status can be checked on either the BSE website or the KFIN Technologies (the official registrar of the IPO) website.

How To Check Rishabh Instruments IPO Allotment Status On Kfin Technologies

Visit the KFINTECH website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

Click on any of the links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status.

Choose "Rishabh Instruments Limited" from the drop-down list. (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalized).

Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.

Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.

Complete the 'captcha' and Click the "Submit" button.

View your allotment details and Download/print the allotment status for your records.

How To Check Rishabh Instruments IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website

Visit the official BSE website: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Click on "Equity" under "Issue Type."

Select "Rishabh Instruments Limited" from the IPO list.

Enter your application number or PAN number.

Complete the 'Captcha.'

Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.

Download/print the allotment status for your records.

Rishabh Instruments IPO Initiation Of Refunds

Refunds to non-allottees will be initiated on the 7th September 2023.

Rishabh Instruments IPO Listing Date

Shares of Rishabh Instruments Ltd. will likely be listed on the stock exchanges (BSE and NSE) on Monday, September 11, 2023.

More Stories

Moto G54 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specs And Other Details

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Sept. 5
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe