REVEALED: 10 Most Powerful Militaries In The World

The United States is ranked 1 of 145 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review.

Updated On 02:24 PM IST, 11 Jul 2023

Global Firepower's 2023 Military Strength Ranking has listed 145 countries based on current available firepower. The finalized Global Firepower ranking utilizes over 60 individual factors to determine a given nation's PowerIndex ('PwrIndx') score.

1. United States

United States ranks 1st out of 145 countries in the annual GFP review with a PwrIndx score of 0.0712. (a score of 0.0000 is considered 'perfect').

Image source: Representative/Freepik

2. Russia

Russia is ranked as the second most powerful nation among 145 countries in the GFP index for 2023, with a PwrIndx score of 0.0714.

Image source: Representative/Unsplash

3. China

China ranks 3rd out of 145 countries in the GFP index for 2023, with a PwrIndx score of 0.0722.

Image source: Representative/Flickr

4. India

India is ranked fourth out of 145 countries in the GFP index, with a PwrIndx score of 0.1025.

Image source: Twitter/@adgpi

5. United Kingdom

United Kingdom is ranked 5th out of 145 countries, with a PwrIndx score of 0.1435.

Image source: Representative/Freepik

6. South Korea

South Korea is ranked 6th out of 145 countries in the GFP index, with a PwrIndx score of 0.1505.

Image source: Representative/Unsplash

7. Pakistan

Pakistan ranks 7th out of 145 countries in the GFP index, with a PwrIndx score of 0.1694.

Image source: Representative/Pexels

8. Japan

Japan is ranked 8th out of 145 countries in the GFP index, with a PwrIndx score of 0.1711.

Image source: Representative/Unsplash

9. France

France holds the 9th position among 145 countries in the GFP index, with a PwrIndx score of 0.1848.

Image source: Representative/Freepik

10. Italy

Italy is ranked 10th out of 145 countries in the 2023 GFP review, with a PwrIndx score of 0.1973.

Image source: Representative/Unsplash

