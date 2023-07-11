REVEALED: 10 Most Powerful Militaries In The World

The United States is ranked 1 of 145 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review.
Global Firepower's 2023 Military Strength Ranking has listed 145 countries based on current available firepower. The finalized Global Firepower ranking utilizes over 60 individual factors to determine a given nation's PowerIndex ('PwrIndx') score.
United States ranks 1st out of 145 countries in the annual GFP review with a PwrIndx score of 0.0712. (a score of 0.0000 is considered 'perfect').
Image source: Representative/Freepik
Russia is ranked as the second most powerful nation among 145 countries in the GFP index for 2023, with a PwrIndx score of 0.0714.
Image source: Representative/Unsplash
China ranks 3rd out of 145 countries in the GFP index for 2023, with a PwrIndx score of 0.0722.
Image source: Representative/Flickr
India is ranked fourth out of 145 countries in the GFP index, with a PwrIndx score of 0.1025.
Image source: Twitter/@adgpi
United Kingdom is ranked 5th out of 145 countries, with a PwrIndx score of 0.1435.
Image source: Representative/Freepik
South Korea is ranked 6th out of 145 countries in the GFP index, with a PwrIndx score of 0.1505.
Image source: Representative/Unsplash
Pakistan ranks 7th out of 145 countries in the GFP index, with a PwrIndx score of 0.1694.
Image source: Representative/Pexels
Japan is ranked 8th out of 145 countries in the GFP index, with a PwrIndx score of 0.1711.
Image source: Representative/Unsplash
France holds the 9th position among 145 countries in the GFP index, with a PwrIndx score of 0.1848.
Image source: Representative/Freepik
Italy is ranked 10th out of 145 countries in the 2023 GFP review, with a PwrIndx score of 0.1973.
Image source: Representative/Unsplash