India's 74th Republic Day Parade Highlights

India celebrated its 74th Republic Day with a magnificent parade on the revamped Central Vista avenue. Here are the highlights.

Updated On 26 Jan 2023

Contingent From Egypt

For the first time, the combined Band and Marching contingent of The Egyptian Army marched at the R-Day parade. Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was the chief guest of the event.

Marching Contingents

Marching Contingent of Mechanised Infantry Regiment, dubbed as 'Tomorrow's Regiment in Today's Army,' march on the Kartavya Path.

The Indian Navy- Naval Band

Renowned brass band of the Indian Navy comprising of 80 musicians played the Indian Navy song tune 'Jai Bharti' at Republic Day parade.

BSF Camel Contingent

For the first time, female camel riders participate in the BSF's decorated camel contingent at the Republic Day parade.

Gujarat Tableau

In its tableau, the state showcased a resplendent confluence of cultural tradition and scientific orientation, while glorifying the renewable sources of energy.

Naya Jammu And Kashmir

The tableau of Jammu & Kashmir with its theme, 'Naya Jammu & Kashmir, showcased the pilgrim and recreational tourism potential of J&K.

Maharashtra - Nari Shakti

The tableau of Maharashtra presented 'Sade Tin Shaktipithe and Nari Shakti' under the theme Narishakti.

Uttar Pradesh- Ayodhya Deepotsav

Uttar Pradesh in its tableau showcased the three-day 'Deepotsava' that is being organised since 2017.

Cultural Performances

For the second year, the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Culture present their cultural extravaganza 'Vande Bharatam' with the theme of 'Nari Shakti.

Daring Motorcycle Display

The Corps of Signals Dare Devils team presented a number of daring formations, including a pyramid made of 33 men on nine motorcycles.

Fly Past

The parade concluded with a flypast, comprising of 45 Indian Air Force aircraft, one from the Indian Navy and four Helicopters from the Indian Army.

More Stories

Restructuring, Funding Winter Hits Indian Startups As Layoffs Intensify

Here's What Happened In Stock Market On Jan. 25

India's Maiden Sovereign Green Bond: Here's All You Need To Know
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe