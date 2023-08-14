Remembering Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: Key Bets That Made Him India's 'Big Bull'

On the first death anniversary of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, we take a look at the top five bets that made him India's 'big bull'.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala purchased three of his top holdings in 2005, and two in 2022. See the next slide to know more.
Jhunjhunwala earned most return on his stake in Titan Co.
Initial Volume Weighted Average Price: Rs 13.46.
Current price: Rs 2,956.3.
Stake: 5.36%.
The ace investor bought stake in Tata Motors Ltd. for the first time in September 2022.
Initial VWAP: Rs 411.67.
Current Price: Rs 622.5.
Stake: 1.57%
Jhunjhunwala's investment in the multi-brand footwear company is one of his top bets.
Initial VWAP: Rs 570.44.
Current Price: Rs 1,068.95.
Stake: 9.61%.
In the second quarter of 2005, the investor bet on the analytical company Crisil, which is now a part of S&P Global.
Initial VWAP: Rs 58.26.
Current Price: Rs 3,850.55.
Stake: 5.47%.
The infrastructure and construction company is the fifth key bet made by Jhunjhunwala.
Initial VWAP: Rs 26.9.
Current Price: Rs 154.3
Stake: 13.09%