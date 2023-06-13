Redmi Buds 4 Active Launched In India: Price, Features, And More

The Redmi Buds 4 Active will be available in two colours: Air White and Bass Black.

Updated On 12:38 PM IST

Redmi Buds 4 Active: Price And Availability

Xiaomi has launched The Redmi Buds 4 Active at an introductory price of Rs 1,199. These earbuds will be sold via mi.com, Amazon and Xiaomi retail stores from June 20 onwards.

Redmi Buds 4 Active: Specs And Features

1. Battery life: 30 hours

2. Environmental Noise Cancellation

3. 12mm Bass Pro Drivers

4. Google Fast Pairing with Bluetooth 5.3

5. Fast Charge: 10 mins of charging will provide approximately 90 mins of playback

6. Communication range: 10m (open space free of obstacles)

7. Battery Charge Time: Approx. 42 mins(Earbuds) | Approx. 1.5 hours(Case)

Redmi Buds 4 Active: Colours

The Redmi Buds 4 Active will be available in two colours: Air White and Bass Black

More Stories

A Look At The Glorious Records Of The Historic 'The Ashes' Series

Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 12

7 Basic Rules Of Yoga For Beginners: International Yoga Day

Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe