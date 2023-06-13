Redmi Buds 4 Active Launched In India: Price, Features, And More

The Redmi Buds 4 Active will be available in two colours: Air White and Bass Black.
Xiaomi has launched The Redmi Buds 4 Active at an introductory price of Rs 1,199. These earbuds will be sold via mi.com, Amazon and Xiaomi retail stores from June 20 onwards.
1. Battery life: 30 hours
2. Environmental Noise Cancellation
3. 12mm Bass Pro Drivers
4. Google Fast Pairing with Bluetooth 5.3
5. Fast Charge: 10 mins of charging will provide approximately 90 mins of playback
6. Communication range: 10m (open space free of obstacles)
7. Battery Charge Time: Approx. 42 mins(Earbuds) | Approx. 1.5 hours(Case)
