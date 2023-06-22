Redmi 12C's New Variant Launched In India: Check Price, Specifications And More

The smartphone is available for purchase on Flipkart, Amazon, Mi.com, and other retail outlets.

Updated On 22 Jun 2023, 4:12 PM IST

Redmi 12C New Variant Launched

Redmi India has launched a new 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Redmi 12C.

Redmi 12 Storage Variants And Prices

  • 4GB + 128GB - Rs 9,999 (New Variant)

  • 4GB + 64GB - Rs 8,799

  • 6GB + 128GB - Rs 10,799

Redmi 12C Features 

  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

  • Back Camera: 50 Megapixel

  • Front Camera: 5 Megapixel

  • Battery: 5000 mAh

  • Display: 17 cm (6.71inch) HD

  • Operating System: Android 12 with MIUI 13 skin

  • Resolution: 720 X 1650 pixels

Redmi 12C Color Variants

This model is available in unique colours like mint green, matte black, lavender purple, and royal blue.

