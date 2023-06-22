Redmi 12C's New Variant Launched In India: Check Price, Specifications And More

The smartphone is available for purchase on Flipkart, Amazon, Mi.com, and other retail outlets.
Redmi India has launched a new 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Redmi 12C.
4GB + 128GB - Rs 9,999 (New Variant)
4GB + 64GB - Rs 8,799
6GB + 128GB - Rs 10,799
Processor: MediaTek Helio G85 SoC
Back Camera: 50 Megapixel
Front Camera: 5 Megapixel
Battery: 5000 mAh
Display: 17 cm (6.71inch) HD
Operating System: Android 12 with MIUI 13 skin
Resolution: 720 X 1650 pixels
This model is available in unique colours like mint green, matte black, lavender purple, and royal blue.