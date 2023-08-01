Redmi 12 Series Launched In India: Check Price, Specs And More

Redmi 12 Series: Price And Variants

Redmi 12 4G - 4GB+128GB - Rs 9,999

Redmi 12 4G - 4GB+128GB - Rs 11,499

The Redmi 12 series phones will be available for sale starting August 4 at 12 noon IST, via the official Redmi website, Mi Home, Amazon, Flipkart and Xiaomi partner retail stores.