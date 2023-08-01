Redmi 12 Series Launched In India: Check Price, Specs And More

All you need to know about the new Redmi 12 5G and Redmi 12.
Redmi 12 4G - 4GB+128GB - Rs 9,999
Redmi 12 4G - 4GB+128GB - Rs 11,499
The Redmi 12 series phones will be available for sale starting August 4 at 12 noon IST, via the official Redmi website, Mi Home, Amazon, Flipkart and Xiaomi partner retail stores.
Redmi 12 5G - 4GB + 128 GB - Rs 11,999
Redmi 12 5G - 6GB + 128 GB - Rs 13,499
Redmi 12 5G - 6GB + 128 GB - Rs 15,499
Redmi 12 4G: MediaTek Helio G88 Processor, 6.79 inch FHD+ Display, 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support, Android-based MIUI 14 OS, 50 MP primary camera, 8 MP ultrawide camera, and 2 MP macro camera.
Redmi 12 5G: Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, 6.79-inch FHD+ Display, 5000 mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support, MIUI 14 OS, 50 MP primary camera, 2 MP depth camera and 8 MP front camera.
These smartphones are available in Jade Black, Pastel Blue and Moonstone Silver colour options.