Redmi 12 Series Launched In India: Check Price, Specs And More

All you need to know about the new Redmi 12 5G and Redmi 12.

Updated On 02:53 PM IST, 01 Aug 2023

Redmi 12 Series: Price And Variants

  • Redmi 12 4G - 4GB+128GB - Rs 9,999

  • Redmi 12 4G - 4GB+128GB - Rs 11,499

The Redmi 12 series phones will be available for sale starting August 4 at 12 noon IST, via the official Redmi website, Mi Home, Amazon, Flipkart and Xiaomi partner retail stores.

Redmi 12 5G - 4GB + 128 GB - Rs 11,999

Redmi 12 5G - 6GB + 128 GB - Rs 13,499

Redmi 12 5G - 6GB + 128 GB - Rs 15,499

Redmi 12 Series: Key Specs And Features

Redmi 12 4G: MediaTek Helio G88 Processor, 6.79 inch FHD+ Display, 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support, Android-based MIUI 14 OS, 50 MP primary camera, 8 MP ultrawide camera, and 2 MP macro camera.

Redmi 12 5G: Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, 6.79-inch FHD+ Display, 5000 mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support, MIUI 14 OS, 50 MP primary camera, 2 MP depth camera and 8 MP front camera.

Redmi 12 Series: Colours

These smartphones are available in Jade Black, Pastel Blue and Moonstone Silver colour options.

