Realme Narzo 60x 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specs And Other Details

Here's all you need to know about Realme's latest 5G smartphone in India.
Rs 12,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant
Rs 14,499 for the 6GB+128GB variant
6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD display
5000 mAh battery with 33W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support
MediaTek Dimensity 6100+5G chipset
50 MP AI Camera, 8 MP Front Camera
Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 out-of-the-box OS
Weight: 190 grams, Thickness: 7.89mm.
This smartphone is available in Stellar Green and Nebula Purple colour variants.
The smartphone will be sold via Realme's website and Amazon on September 12. The sale starts at 12 PM.