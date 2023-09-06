Realme Narzo 60x 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specs And Other Details

Here's all you need to know about Realme's latest 5G smartphone in India.

Updated On 04:20 PM IST, 06 Sep 2023

Realme Narzo 60x 5G: Price And Variants

  • Rs 12,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant

  • Rs 14,499 for the 6GB+128GB variant

Realme Narzo 60x 5G: Key Specs And Features

  • 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD display

  • 5000 mAh battery with 33W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support

  • MediaTek Dimensity 6100+5G chipset

  • 50 MP AI Camera, 8 MP Front Camera

  • Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 out-of-the-box OS

  • Weight: 190 grams, Thickness: 7.89mm.

Realme Narzo 60x 5G: Colour Options

This smartphone is available in Stellar Green and Nebula Purple colour variants.

Realme Narzo 60x 5G: Availability

The smartphone will be sold via Realme's website and Amazon on September 12. The sale starts at 12 PM.

