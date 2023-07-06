Realme Launches Narzo 60 5G, Narzo 60 Pro 5G In India: Price, Specs, And More

Realme Narzo 60 Series: Price

Realme launched its Narzo 60 series in India on July 6 at 12 PM. The prices are as follows:

Realme Narzo 60 5G: Rs 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G: Rs 23,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant, Rs 26,999 for 12GB + 256GB variant and Rs 29,999 for 12GB RAM + 1TB variant.