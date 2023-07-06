Realme Launches Narzo 60 5G, Narzo 60 Pro 5G In India: Price, Specs, And More

Here is all you need to know about the newly launched Realme Narzo 60 5G series.

Updated On 03:12 PM IST, 06 Jul 2023

Realme Narzo 60 Series: Price 

Realme launched its Narzo 60 series in India on July 6 at 12 PM. The prices are as follows:

Realme Narzo 60 5G: Rs 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G: Rs 23,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant, Rs 26,999 for 12GB + 256GB variant and Rs 29,999 for 12GB RAM + 1TB variant.

Realme Narzo 60 5G: Key Specifications

  • 16.3cm (6.43'') 90Hz Super AMOLED Display

  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G Chipset

  • 64MP Street Photography Camera

  • 5000mAh Battery

  • Operating System: realme UI 4.0 Based on Android 13

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G: Key Specifications

  • 17.02cm (6.7inch) 120Hz Curved Vision Display

  • 100MP OIS ProLight Camera

  • 67W SUPERVOOC Charge/5000mAh (typ) Massive Battery

  • Processor: Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset

  • Operating System: realme UI 4.0 Based on Android 13

Realme Narzo 60 Series 5G Colour Options

Both the devices are available in Mars Orange and Cosmic Black colour options.

Realme Narzo 60 Series: Sale and Availability

Pre-booking of both 5G smartphones has commenced. The sale will begin on July 15 at 12 AM IST via Amazon. The phones can also be purchased from Realme's official website.

