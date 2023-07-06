Realme Launches Narzo 60 5G, Narzo 60 Pro 5G In India: Price, Specs, And More

Here is all you need to know about the newly launched Realme Narzo 60 5G series.
Realme launched its Narzo 60 series in India on July 6 at 12 PM. The prices are as follows:
Realme Narzo 60 5G: Rs 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option.
Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G: Rs 23,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant, Rs 26,999 for 12GB + 256GB variant and Rs 29,999 for 12GB RAM + 1TB variant.
16.3cm (6.43'') 90Hz Super AMOLED Display
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G Chipset
64MP Street Photography Camera
5000mAh Battery
Operating System: realme UI 4.0 Based on Android 13
17.02cm (6.7inch) 120Hz Curved Vision Display
100MP OIS ProLight Camera
67W SUPERVOOC Charge/5000mAh (typ) Massive Battery
Processor: Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset
Operating System: realme UI 4.0 Based on Android 13
Both the devices are available in Mars Orange and Cosmic Black colour options.
Pre-booking of both 5G smartphones has commenced. The sale will begin on July 15 at 12 AM IST via Amazon. The phones can also be purchased from Realme's official website.