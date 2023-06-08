Realme 11 Pro 5G Series Launched In India: Check Price, Features And More

Smartphone maker Realme launched the 11 Pro 5G and the 11 Pro+ 5G on Thursday. Here's all you need to know

Updated On 4:23 PM IST

Realme 11 Pro 5G Series Price

The Realme 11 Pro 5G price is as follows:

  • 8GB+128GB - Rs 23,999

  • 8GB+256GB - Rs 24,999

  • 12GB+256GB - Rs 27,999

The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G price is as follows:

  • 8GB+256GB - Rs 27,999

  • 12GB+256GB - Rs 29,999

Realme 11 Pro 5G Series Features And Specifications

Display: 120Hz Curved Vision Display

Screen Size: 6.7inch

Battery: 5000mAh

Processor: Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset

Realme 11 Pro 5G Series Camera

Realme 11 Pro Camera: 100MP OIS ProLight Camera, 2MP Portrait Camera, 16MP Front Camera

Realme 11 Pro+ Camera: 200MP OIS SuperZoomCamera, 2MP Portrait Camera, 32 MP Selfie Cam

Realme 11 Pro 5G Series Colour Options

Realme 11 Pro 5G is available in 2 Colours - Sunrise Beige and Astral Black

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is available in 3 Colours - Sunrise Beige, Astral Black and Oasis Green

Realme 11 Pro 5G Series Sale And Availability

The 5G smartphones will be sold via Realme website, Flipkart and select retail stores.

Early access sale: 6 PM to 8 PM, June 8

First Sale: 12 PM, June 15 (Realme 11 Pro+ 5G), 12 PM, June 16 (Realme 11 Pro 5G)

