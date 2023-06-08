Realme 11 Pro 5G Series Launched In India: Check Price, Features And More

Smartphone maker Realme launched the 11 Pro 5G and the 11 Pro+ 5G on Thursday. Here's all you need to know
The Realme 11 Pro 5G price is as follows:
8GB+128GB - Rs 23,999
8GB+256GB - Rs 24,999
12GB+256GB - Rs 27,999
The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G price is as follows:
8GB+256GB - Rs 27,999
12GB+256GB - Rs 29,999
Display: 120Hz Curved Vision Display
Screen Size: 6.7inch
Battery: 5000mAh
Processor: Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset
Realme 11 Pro Camera: 100MP OIS ProLight Camera, 2MP Portrait Camera, 16MP Front Camera
Realme 11 Pro+ Camera: 200MP OIS SuperZoomCamera, 2MP Portrait Camera, 32 MP Selfie Cam
Realme 11 Pro 5G is available in 2 Colours - Sunrise Beige and Astral Black
Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is available in 3 Colours - Sunrise Beige, Astral Black and Oasis Green
The 5G smartphones will be sold via Realme website, Flipkart and select retail stores.
Early access sale: 6 PM to 8 PM, June 8
First Sale: 12 PM, June 15 (Realme 11 Pro+ 5G), 12 PM, June 16 (Realme 11 Pro 5G)