Real Estate Growth Story To Persist In 2023

The pace of growth seen in 2022 is expected to carry forward in 2023, said Knight Frank India's Shishir Baijal.
For the first time in over a decade, all major real estate segments saw growth across eight major cities, according to Knight Frank's India Real Estate: 2022 report.
A strong domestic economy were among the key factors that aided the sector by driving sales despite mortgages becoming expensive, the report said.
At 3.13 lakh units, housing sales reached a nine-year high in 2022, according to the report.
Office transactions were at the second highest level since 2019, as strength of domestic economy and return-to-work policy propped up demand, it said.
The pace of growth seen in 2022 is expected to carry forward in 2023, said Baijal. However, India will have to remain cautious of global geopolitical and economic challenges which can hurt growth, he said.