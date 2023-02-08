RBI Monetary Policy: Key Stories You Can't Miss

Here are the key takeaways from the RBI Monetary Policy Committee meet.

Updated On 08 Feb 2023

MPC Hikes Repo Rate By 25 Basis Points

The RBI has increased the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50%. Four of six members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted for the hike.

 

RBI Governor On More Hikes, Indian Economy, And Banks

Here are the key takeaways from Governor Shaktikanta Das' speech.

 

Banks Lend On Fundamentals, Not Market Cap, Says RBI Governor

Appraisal methods of Indian banks have significantly improved and continue to be resilient, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

 

RBI To Issue Climate Risk Guidelines, Will Allow Foreign Travellers To Use UPI

RBI will issue guidelines covering sustainable finance and has proposed to extend UPI to inbound international travellers.

 

RBI To Pilot UPI-Linked Coin Vending Machines In 12 Cities

These vending machines will be installed at public places such as railway stations, shopping malls, and marketplaces, Das said in his speech following the monetary policy committee meeting.

 

Is This The Last Hike Of The Cycle? Here's What Economists Say

The commentary has left economists divided over the future of the central bank's rate hike trajectory.

 

