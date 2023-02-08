RBI Monetary Policy: Key Stories You Can't Miss

Here are the key takeaways from the RBI Monetary Policy Committee meet.
The RBI has increased the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50%. Four of six members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted for the hike.
Here are the key takeaways from Governor Shaktikanta Das' speech.
Appraisal methods of Indian banks have significantly improved and continue to be resilient, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
RBI will issue guidelines covering sustainable finance and has proposed to extend UPI to inbound international travellers.
These vending machines will be installed at public places such as railway stations, shopping malls, and marketplaces, Das said in his speech following the monetary policy committee meeting.
The commentary has left economists divided over the future of the central bank's rate hike trajectory.