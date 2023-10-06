RBI Monetary Policy: Key Highlights

Here are some of the key highlights of RBI policy
The RBI Monetary Policy Committee, in a unanimous decision, retained the benchmark repo rate at 6.5%.
Photo Credit: BQ Prime
The central bank raised some concerns about "very high growth" in unsecured personal loans by banks and non-banking financial companies.
Photo Credit: RBI/Twitter
Photo Credit: RBI/Twitter
India's 10-year yield spiked 12 basis points after the RBI announced the possible sale of government securities through open market operations to manage systemic liquidity.
Photo Credit: BQ Prime
Economists expect a status quo on rates and tighter liquidity conditions to persist in 2023 after RBI keeps benchmark repo rate unchanged.
Photo Credit: BQ Prime