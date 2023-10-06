RBI Monetary Policy: Key Highlights

Here are some of the key highlights of RBI policy

Updated On 08:41 PM IST, 06 Oct 2023

MPC Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged

The RBI Monetary Policy Committee, in a unanimous decision, retained the benchmark repo rate at 6.5%.

Photo Credit: BQ Prime

RBI Concerned About 'Very High Growth' In Unsecured Personal Loans

The central bank raised some concerns about "very high growth" in unsecured personal loans by banks and non-banking financial companies.

Photo Credit: RBI/Twitter

RBI Announces Measures To Strengthen Risk Management At Banks, NBFCs

Photo Credit: RBI/Twitter

India's 10-Year Yield Spikes On RBI Plan To Curb Liquidity

India's 10-year yield spiked 12 basis points after the RBI announced the possible sale of government securities through open market operations to manage systemic liquidity.

Photo Credit: BQ Prime

Higher Rates, Tighter Liquidity To Persist Longer, Say Economists

Economists expect a status quo on rates and tighter liquidity conditions to persist in 2023 after RBI keeps benchmark repo rate unchanged.

Photo Credit: BQ Prime

