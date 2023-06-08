RBI Monetary Policy: Key Highlights

The RBI monetary policy committee again keeps the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.5% in a unanimous decision.

Updated On 5:06 PM IST

MPC Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged

Banking System Liquidity Appears To Be Skewed

Systemic liquidity in Indian banking system appears to be slanted in favour of some banks as opposed to others, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

RBI To Issue Rules For Loss Default Guarantees

The Reserve Bank of India will issue guidelines governing loss default guarantees in digital lending

RBI Plans To Make UPI QR Codes Interoperable With E-Rupee

The RBI plans to make UPI QR codes interoperable with those for India's sovereign digital currency or the e-rupee.

On Sanjiv Bajaj's Option To Be 'Forgotten'

The RBI said it will examine the issue of telemarketing calls.

