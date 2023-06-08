RBI Monetary Policy: Key Highlights

The RBI monetary policy committee again keeps the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.5% in a unanimous decision.
Systemic liquidity in Indian banking system appears to be slanted in favour of some banks as opposed to others, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
The Reserve Bank of India will issue guidelines governing loss default guarantees in digital lending
The RBI plans to make UPI QR codes interoperable with those for India's sovereign digital currency or the e-rupee.
The RBI said it will examine the issue of telemarketing calls.