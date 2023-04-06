RBI Monetary Policy Highlights: All You Need To Know

India's MPC keeps the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.5% in a unanimous decision. Here are the key highlights.

Updated On 11:30 AM IST

Repo Rate

MPC keeps the benchmark repo rate unchanged. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says the committee was ready to act as and when needed.

Other Rates

The standing deposit facility rate, pegged 25 basis points below the repo rate, is at 6.25%. The marginal standing facility rate, which is 25 basis points above the repo rate, is 6.75%.

Focus On Withdrawal Of Accommodation

Governor Shaktikanta Das says the MPC decided to remain focused on the withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward while supporting growth.

Inflation Outlook

Inflation is projected at 5.2% for 2023–24, with Q1 at 5.1%, Q2 at 5.4%, Q3 at 5.4%, and Q4 at 5.2%.

Growth Outlook

Real GDP growth for 2023–24 is projected at 6.5%, with Q1 at 7.8%, Q2 at 6.2%, Q3 at 6.1%, and Q4 at 5.9%.

RBI Watchful

"We remain watchful of the evolving outlook and the impact of our actions over the last year," said Governor Shaktikanta Das.

