RBI Monetary Policy: Here Are The Key Highlights

Updated On 08 Feb 2023

RBI MPC votes to raise policy repo rate by 25 bps to 6.50%. Four out of six members voted in favour of hiking rates while remaining focused on the withdrawal of accommodation. 

Inflation Outlook

CPI inflation is expected to remain above the RBI's target of 4% in FY24.

FY24 Real GDP Growth Projected At 6.4%

Q1 growth was seen at 7.8%, Q2 at 6.2%, Q3 at 6%, and Q4 at 5.8%, said the RBI Governor. The risks of the GDP projection are evenly balanced, he added.

RBI To Launch QR Code-Based Coin Vending Machines

These machines will issue coins against debits to customers' UPI-linked accounts. Based on the lessons learned from the pilot, guidelines will be issued to banks.

Foreign Travellers Allowed UPI For Merchant Payments

The central bank proposed to allow all in-bound travellers to India to use UPI for merchant payments. To begin with, it will be allowed for travellers from G20 countries at select airports.

