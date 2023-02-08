RBI Monetary Policy: Here Are The Key Highlights

RBI MPC votes to raise policy repo rate by 25 bps to 6.50%.
RBI MPC votes to raise policy repo rate by 25 bps to 6.50%. Four out of six members voted in favour of hiking rates while remaining focused on the withdrawal of accommodation.
CPI inflation is expected to remain above the RBI's target of 4% in FY24.
Q1 growth was seen at 7.8%, Q2 at 6.2%, Q3 at 6%, and Q4 at 5.8%, said the RBI Governor. The risks of the GDP projection are evenly balanced, he added.
These machines will issue coins against debits to customers' UPI-linked accounts. Based on the lessons learned from the pilot, guidelines will be issued to banks.
The central bank proposed to allow all in-bound travellers to India to use UPI for merchant payments. To begin with, it will be allowed for travellers from G20 countries at select airports.