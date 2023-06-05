RBI Monetary Policy: Date, Time, How To Watch Press Conference Live

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will make an announcement on June 8, 2023, at 10:00 am
The Monetary Policy Committee or MPC of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be meeting on June 6-8, 2023 to discuss the current economic situation and decide on the future course of monetary policy.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the MPC's decision at 10:00 am while the policy press conference will be telecasted at 12:00 pm on the same day.
According to the experts, the RBI's MPC may not change the interest rates and would continue with the 'pause' mode. This means that the RBI is not planning to raise interest rates for the time being.
In the last MPC meeting which took place on April 6, the RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50% in its monetary policy review on April 6, 2023. The RBI also kept the reverse repo rate unchanged at 3.50%.