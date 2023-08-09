RBI Monetary Policy: Date, Time, What To Expect, How To Watch Live

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will read out the Monetary Policy statement on August 10.
The Monetary Policy Committee or MPC of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be meeting on August 8-10, 2023 to discuss the current economic situation and decide on the future course of monetary policy.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the MPC's decision on Thursday, August 10.
Shaktikanta Das will announce the MPC's decision at 10:00 am while the policy press conference will be telecasted live at 12:00 pm on the same day.
If you are keen to watch & follow all the live updates related to MPC announcements then tune in to our live coverage at 10:00 am on our BQ Prime YouTube channel and follow our live blog on BQ Prime website for the latest updates.
According to the 37 economists polled by Bloomberg, they expect MPC to maintain the 'status quo' on the RBI's repo rate and continue with the benchmark policy repo rate which is currently at 6.50%.
In the last MPC meeting which took place from June 6-8, India's Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged for the second straight meet. Shaktikanta Das mentioned that the committee was ready to act should the situation so warrant.