Ravi Shastri Predicts India's XI For WTC Final 2023 vs Australia

India will take on Australia in the ICC World Test Championship Final on June 7 at The Oval.
Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri spoke to Sanjana Ganesan on The ICC Review ahead of the World Test Championship Final at The Oval starting June 7. He picked his playing XI and explained the reasons for selecting the players.
Ravi Shastri feels KS Bharat will be a part of the playing XI vs Australia. In the absence of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul, India also has Ishan Kishan in the squad.
Shastri said India's selection of bowlers will depend on England's weather conditions. He picked two spinners - Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin along with the fast bowling trio of Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammad Shami.
According to Shastri, Shubman Gill will open the batting along with Rohit Sharma. Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli will bat at 3rd and 4th positions respectively. Ajinkya Rahane will bat at No.5 with Jadeja at No.6 and KS Bharat at No.7
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj
12th man: Umesh Yadav
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Srikar Bharat, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Ishan Kishan