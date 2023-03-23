Ranveer Singh Dethrones Virat Kohli To Become Most-Valued Celebrity Endorser In 2022

The overall brand value of the top 25 Indian celebrities in 2022 is $1.6 billion, up 29.1% year-on-year, according to Kroll.

Updated On 4:45 PM IST

Ranveer Singh Dethrones Virat Kohli

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh emerges as India's most valued celebrity endorser with a total brand value of $181.7 million, according to Kroll’s Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2022.

Kohli Drops to Second

Virat Kohli, who occupied the top spot for five consecutive years, now stands in the second position with a total brand value of $176.9 million.

Akshay Retains Third Spot

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar held steady in the third position with a brand value of $153.6 million.

Alia Crosses $100-Million Milestone

Aided by RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Brahmāstra, Alia Bhatt secured the fourth place in the list with a total brand value of $102.9 million.

Deepika Joins Top Five League

Pathaan actor Deepika Padukone moved up two places to the fifth spot with a brand value of $82.9 million.

South Stars Shine

In a first, actors Allu Arjun ($31.4 million) and Rashmika Mandanna ($25.3 million) have marked their entry among India's top 25 most valued celebrities.

Total Valuation

The overall brand value of the top 25 Indian celebrities in 2022 is $1.6 billion, up 29.1% year-on-year, according to the report.

More Stories

How To Check CIBIL Score Online? Follow These 7 Easy Steps

7 Places To Visit For An International Trip Under ₹50,000

Big Relief By UIDAI On Aadhaar Card Update - Check Details Here
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe