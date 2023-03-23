Ranveer Singh Dethrones Virat Kohli To Become Most-Valued Celebrity Endorser In 2022

The overall brand value of the top 25 Indian celebrities in 2022 is $1.6 billion, up 29.1% year-on-year, according to Kroll.
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh emerges as India's most valued celebrity endorser with a total brand value of $181.7 million, according to Kroll’s Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2022.
Virat Kohli, who occupied the top spot for five consecutive years, now stands in the second position with a total brand value of $176.9 million.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar held steady in the third position with a brand value of $153.6 million.
Aided by RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Brahmāstra, Alia Bhatt secured the fourth place in the list with a total brand value of $102.9 million.
Pathaan actor Deepika Padukone moved up two places to the fifth spot with a brand value of $82.9 million.
In a first, actors Allu Arjun ($31.4 million) and Rashmika Mandanna ($25.3 million) have marked their entry among India's top 25 most valued celebrities.
