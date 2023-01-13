Prime Minister Modi Flags Off Ganga Vilas Cruise

PM Narendra Modi flags off the world's longest cruise, the MV Ganga Vilas Cruise, and the tent city in Varanasi to boost tourism..

Updated On 13 Jan 2023

World's Longest River Cruise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the cruise and inaugurated the 'Tent City' at Varanasi.

MV Ganga Vilas

Starting from Varanasi, the cruise will travel nearly 3,200 km in 51 days to reach Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh.

PM Plans To Boost River Cruise Tourism

The cruise is planned to visit 50 tourist spots, including world heritage sites, national parks, river ghats, and major cities.

Tent City and Inland Waterway Projects

PM Modi also laid foundation stones for several other inland waterway projects worth over Rs 1,000 crores. He also inaugurated the Multi-Modal Terminal in Haldia along with the Tent City in Varanasi.

