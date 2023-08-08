POCO M6 Pro 5G First Sale On August 9: Check Price, Specifications, And More

Here's all you need to know about the POCO M6 Pro 5G mobile phone.

Updated On 03:33 PM IST, 08 Aug 2023

POCO M6 Pro 5G: Price And Variants

Rs 10,999 - 4 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM

Rs 12,999 - 6GB RAM| 128 GB ROM

POCO M6 Pro 5G: Key Specs & Features

  • 17.25 cm (6.79 inch) Full HD+ Display

  • 50MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera

  • 5000 mAh Battery

  • Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Processor

  • Android 13 OS

  • Gorilla Glass

POCO M6 Pro 5G: Colour Variants

This POCO smartphone is available in two colour variants- Power Black and Forest Green.

POCO M6 Pro 5G: Sale And Availability

The sale will begin on Flipkart at 12 PM on August 9. Visit the Flipkart website for offers and other details.

Image source: Twitter/@heyitsyogesh

