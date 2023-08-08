POCO M6 Pro 5G First Sale On August 9: Check Price, Specifications, And More

Here's all you need to know about the POCO M6 Pro 5G mobile phone.
Rs 10,999 - 4 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM
Rs 12,999 - 6GB RAM| 128 GB ROM
17.25 cm (6.79 inch) Full HD+ Display
50MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera
5000 mAh Battery
Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Processor
Android 13 OS
Gorilla Glass
This POCO smartphone is available in two colour variants- Power Black and Forest Green.
The sale will begin on Flipkart at 12 PM on August 9. Visit the Flipkart website for offers and other details.
Image source: Twitter/@heyitsyogesh