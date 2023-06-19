PM Modi's First Official U.S. State Visit: Here's What To Expect

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the U.S. six times previously for bilateral and multilateral events.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead celebrations at the UN Headquarters in New York on June 21, the first day of his three-day U.S. visit.
The Prime Minister will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22 and will meet U.S. President Joe Biden. This marks his first state visit to the U.S., and the second time he will be addressing the U.S. Congress.
He will address a joint sitting of the U.S. Congress on the second day of his visit. He had previously addressed a joint session of the U.S. Congress on June 8, 2016.
President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of Prime Minister Modi the same evening.
The Prime Minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on June 23.
The PM will interact with leading CEOs, professionals, other stakeholders, and the Indian diaspora.