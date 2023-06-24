PM Modi Wraps U.S. State Visit: Key Highlights

PM Narendra Modi today concluded his his three-day trip to the U.S.-- his first state visit. Here are the key highlights.

Updated On 11:14 AM IST, 24 Jun 2023

 'Big Fan' Musk

PM Narendra Modi began his state visit in New York, where he met Elon Musk, Neil deGrasse among others. Musk said he is a "big fan" of the PM.

Record-Breaking Yoga

PM Modi led International Yoga Day celebrations at UN headquarters, which created a Guinness World Record for most nationalities in a yoga session.

Next Stop: Washington DC

PM Modi attended a private engagement hosted by the First Couple at the White House, and presented them with exclusive gifts.

Bilateral Meet

PM Modi and U.S. President Joe Biden held a bilateral meeting and issued a joint statement, where they spoke about strengthening U.S.-India partnership.

Mega Deals

India and U.S. announced significant deals. GE Aerospace signed MoU with HAL; Micron committed $825 million to set up a unit in Gujarat.

Congress Address

PM Modi addressed a joint session of the U.S. Congress, where he spoke about terrorism, diplomacy, Russia-Ukraine conflict among other issues.

Hi-Tech Roundtable

PM Modi and Joe Biden met with top CEOs of U.S. and India at the White House Hi-Tech Handshake event. PM also attended a luncheon hosted by U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and Secretary Antony Blinken.

Desi Ending

The PM concluded his trip with an address to the members of Indian community at Ronald Reagan Building in Washington DC

More Stories

10th Anniversary Of Champions Trophy - Relive Team India's Success

7 Best Places To Visit In India During Monsoon

Top Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 23
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe