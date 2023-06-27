5 New Vande Bharat Trains Will Be Flagged Off By PM Modi On June 27

These trains will improve connectivity in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar and Jharkhand.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Bhopal on June 27 to inaugurate five new Vande Bharat trains at an event at Rani Kamalapati Railway station. Here are the details of those five new swanky trains.
This train will connect Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus with Madgaon station. Tap on the link below to check the timings, stops and ticket prices of this new Vande Bharat Express.
This train will connect Bengaluru with Dharwar in Karnataka. Tap on the link below to check the timings, stops and ticket prices of this new Vande Bharat Express.
This train will connect Rani Kamalapathi in Bhopal with Jabalpur station. Tap on the link below to check the timings, stops and ticket prices of this new Vande Bharat Express.
This train will connect Patna in Bihar with Ranchi in Jharkhand. Tap on the link below to check the timings, stops and ticket prices of this new Vande Bharat Express.
This train will connect Bhopal with Indore station in MP. Tap on the link below to check the timings, stops and ticket prices of this new Vande Bharat Express.