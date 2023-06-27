5 New Vande Bharat Trains Will Be Flagged Off By PM Modi On June 27

These trains will improve connectivity in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar and Jharkhand.

Updated On 08:40 AM IST, 27 Jun 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Bhopal on June 27 to inaugurate five new Vande Bharat trains at an event at Rani Kamalapati Railway station. Here are the details of those five new swanky trains.

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express

This train will connect Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus with Madgaon station. Tap on the link below to check the timings, stops and ticket prices of this new Vande Bharat Express.

 Mumbai-Goa

KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express

This train will connect Bengaluru with Dharwar in Karnataka. Tap on the link below to check the timings, stops and ticket prices of this new Vande Bharat Express.

 Bengaluru Dharwad

Rani Kamalapati - Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express

This train will connect Rani Kamalapathi in Bhopal with Jabalpur station. Tap on the link below to check the timings, stops and ticket prices of this new Vande Bharat Express.

 Bhopal-Jabalpur

Patna Ranchi Vande Bharat Express

This train will connect Patna in Bihar with Ranchi in Jharkhand. Tap on the link below to check the timings, stops and ticket prices of this new Vande Bharat Express.

 Patna-Ranchi

Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express

This train will connect Bhopal with Indore station in MP. Tap on the link below to check the timings, stops and ticket prices of this new Vande Bharat Express.

 Bhopal-Indore

More Stories

5 Most Scenic Vistadome Trains In India

7 5G Smartphones With 5000 mAh Battery To Buy In India

Top Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 26
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe