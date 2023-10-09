Plaza Wires IPO Allotment To Be Out Soon: Steps To Check Allotment Status

Photo Credit: Freepik
Plaza Wires IPO saw an oversubscription of 160.97 times.
The IPO of Plaza Wires Limited had garnered significant attention from investors making it the most subscribed IPO of 2023, way ahead of Ideaforge Technology and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank. Hence, Investors would be keen to know if they have secured their allotted shares.
Visit the Kfintech website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
Click on any of the links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Plaza Wires Limited" from the drop-down list. (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalised).
Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.
Complete the 'captcha' and click "Submit" button.
View/Download/Print the allotment status for your records.
Visit the official BSE website: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Click on "Equity" under "Issue Type."
Select "Plaza Wires Limited" from the IPO list.
Enter your application number or PAN number.
Complete the 'Captcha.' and click on the "Search" button.
View/Download/Print the allotment status for your records.
The shares of Plaza Wires Limited will be listed on the stock exchanges on Friday, October 13. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on the same day or a day earlier.
For investors who failed to secure the shares of Plaza Wires Limited can expect the initiation of refunds to be done by October 11.
