Pikachu Jet Arrives In India; Here's What The Flight Is About

Japan has launched Pikachu Jet which features various Pokémons and Pikachu designs on the exterior and interior.

Updated On 6:58 PM IST

Pikachu Jet Launched

Japan's largest airline All Nippon Airways (ANA) recently launched Pikachu Jet aircraft which features a livery with Pikachu, Rayquaza and other Pokémon on the exterior.

What is Pikachu Jet

The Pikachu Jet is a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft which is decorated with a colorful design featuring Pikachu and other Pokémon characters.

Pikachu Jet in New Delhi

Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan welcomed Pikachu to India as the first flight of Pikachu Jet was seen in Delhi sky.

Pikachu Jet Begin Operations

ANA's new Pikachu jet came into operation on 4 June this year when the Pikachu Jet took off from Tokyo to Bangkok.

Pikachu Jet's Interiors

The overhead bins are decorated with Pokemons such as Pikachu, Pichu, Psyduck, Lapras, and Meganium. The seats are upholstered in a blue fabric with Pikachu designs.

Pikachu Jet's In-flight meals and Entertainment

Passengers can enjoy Pikachu-shaped cookies, Pokémon-themed drinks, and other Pokémon-themed snacks. It also features a variety of Pokémon movies, TV shows, and games.

