Happy Birthday A.R. Rahman: 10 Timeless Tracks Created By The Maestro

Check out the 10 timeless tracks created by the music maestro A R Rahman.
It's likely that you danced to this song on Republic Day or Independence Day in your school or college when this music track was released. Due to A. R. Rahman's distinctive voice, the patriotic song is bound to give you shivers.
Rang De Basanti is a famous album with several well-known songs. Numerous songs, including Roobaroo and Masti Ki Paathshaala, have endured the test of time. But if we had to choose only one, it would be the tragic Lukka Chuppi performed by the famous Lata Mangeshkar and A. R. Rahman.
Another prime example of A.R. Rahman's musical brilliance is the Mani Ratnam film Bombay. The movie contains a number of beautiful tunes that have been cherished for years. The love song Tu Hi Re, performed by Hariharan and Kavita Krishnamurthy, is at the top of the list.
This Rahman composition embodies the kind of joy that turns music into a medium of love. Additionally, the song perfectly encapsulated the passion between Abhi and Aish.
It's difficult to choose just one song from this album, which features several timeless songs and was also A.R. Rahman's debut. However, Yeh Haseen Waadiyaan has been a cult classic for many years.
Chaiyya Chaiyya is an iconic song from A.R. Rahman's catalogue for a variety of reasons. Sukhwinder Singh gave A.R. Rahman's music vitality, while Gulzar's lyrics gave the song its iconic status. Plus, who can forget Malaika Arora and Shah Rukh Khan dancing on a train, too?
The vocal and songwriting talents of A.R. Rahman are prominently displayed in this inspirational song. From Jodha Akbar, Khwaja Mere Khwaja is both stunning and strong. It is an excellent inclusion on any playlist.
The early signs of love have never sounded more romantic as they do in this Raanjhanaa song. Tum Tak celebrates both the beloved and love. Tum Tak, sung by Javed Ali, becomes more endearing with each listen.
This iconic Rahman song embodies the quirkiness that sets all of his work apart from that of his contemporaries. Rahman's resonant voice and restrained melody both contribute to the brilliance of this upbeat tune at various points.
Rahman's voice transports us to an environment filled with pure love with Maahi Ve. Along with a host of other skills, Rahman is brilliant in his ability to convey the core of a narrative through music, and Highway was unquestionably no exception.