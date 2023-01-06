Happy Birthday A.R. Rahman: 10 Timeless Tracks Created By The Maestro

2. Lukka Chuppi (Rang De Basanti)

Rang De Basanti is a famous album with several well-known songs. Numerous songs, including Roobaroo and Masti Ki Paathshaala, have endured the test of time. But if we had to choose only one, it would be the tragic Lukka Chuppi performed by the famous Lata Mangeshkar and A. R. Rahman.