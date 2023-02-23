Yes Bank Hikes FD Interest Rates; Check Latest Rates Here

Yes Bank has hiked its FD interest rates by 25-50 basis points for deposits less than ₹2 Crore, w.e.f. February 21, 2023.
According to Yes Bank’s official website, the latest Yes Bank FD interest rates range between 3.25% - 7.5% per annum for the general public.
The revised Yes Bank FD rates for senior citizens now range between 3.75% - 8.00% per annum, depending upon the FD tenure.
Yes Bank’s latest FD interest rate on deposits maturing between 7-14 days is 3.25% p.a. for the general public and 3.75% p.a. for senior citizens.
The latest Yes Bank FD rate on deposits with a tenure of 15-45 days is 3.70% p.a. for the general public and 4.20% p.a. for senior citizens.
Yes Bank’s latest FD interest rate on deposits maturing between 46-90 days is 4.10% p.a. for the general public and 4.60% p.a. for senior citizens.
The latest Yes Bank FD rate on deposits with a tenure of 91-180 days is 4.75% p.a. for the general public and 5.25% p.a. for senior citizens.
Yes Bank’s latest FD interest rate on deposits maturing between 181-271 days is 6.00% p.a. for the general public and 6.50% p.a. for senior citizens.
The latest Yes Bank FD rate on deposits with a tenure of 272 days to less than 1 year is 6.25% p.a. for the general public and 6.75% p.a. for senior citizens.
Yes Bank’s latest FD interest rate on deposits maturing between 1 year to less than 15 months is to 7.25% p.a. for the general public and 7.75% p.a. for senior citizens.
The latest Yes Bank FD rate on deposits with a tenure of 15 months to less than 35 months is 7.50% p.a. for the general public and 8.00% p.a. for senior citizens.
Yes Bank’s latest FD interest rate on deposits maturing in 35 months and 1 day to less than 36 months is 7.50% p.a. for the general public and 8.00% p.a. for senior citizens.
The latest Yes Bank FD rate on deposits with a tenure of 36 months to 120 months is 7.00% p.a. for the general public and 7.50% p.a. for senior citizens.
Various other banks have revised their FD interest rates in February 2023 to attract more deposits. Check the FD interest rates of some of the top banks.