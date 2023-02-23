Yes Bank Hikes FD Interest Rates; Check Latest Rates Here

Yes Bank has hiked its FD interest rates by 25-50 basis points for deposits less than ₹2 Crore, w.e.f. February 21, 2023.

Updated On 1:21 PM IST

Yes Bank FD Rates For General Public

According to Yes Bank’s official website, the latest Yes Bank FD interest rates range between 3.25% - 7.5% per annum for the general public.

Yes Bank FD Rates For Senior Citizens

The revised Yes Bank FD rates for senior citizens now range between 3.75% - 8.00% per annum, depending upon the FD tenure.

Yes Bank FD Rates: 7-14 Days

Yes Bank’s latest FD interest rate on deposits maturing between 7-14 days is 3.25% p.a. for the general public and 3.75% p.a. for senior citizens.

Yes Bank FD Rates: 15-45 Days

The latest Yes Bank FD rate on deposits with a tenure of 15-45 days is 3.70% p.a. for the general public and 4.20% p.a. for senior citizens.

Yes Bank FD Rates: 46-90 Days

Yes Bank’s latest FD interest rate on deposits maturing between 46-90 days is 4.10% p.a. for the general public and 4.60% p.a. for senior citizens.

Yes Bank FD Rates: 91-180 Days

The latest Yes Bank FD rate on deposits with a tenure of 91-180 days is 4.75% p.a. for the general public and 5.25% p.a. for senior citizens.

Yes Bank FD Rates: 181-271 Days

Yes Bank’s latest FD interest rate on deposits maturing between 181-271 days is 6.00% p.a. for the general public and 6.50% p.a. for senior citizens.

Yes Bank FD Rates: 272 Days To < 1 Year

The latest Yes Bank FD rate on deposits with a tenure of 272 days to less than 1 year is 6.25% p.a. for the general public and 6.75% p.a. for senior citizens.

Yes Bank FD Rates: 1 Year To < 15 Months

Yes Bank’s latest FD interest rate on deposits maturing between 1 year to less than 15 months is to 7.25% p.a. for the general public and 7.75% p.a. for senior citizens.

Yes Bank FD Rates: 15 Months To < 35 Months

The latest Yes Bank FD rate on deposits with a tenure of 15 months to less than 35 months is 7.50% p.a. for the general public and 8.00% p.a. for senior citizens.

Yes Bank FD Rates: 35 months 1 day to < 36 months

Yes Bank’s latest FD interest rate on deposits maturing in 35 months and 1 day to less than 36 months is 7.50% p.a. for the general public and 8.00% p.a. for senior citizens.

Yes Bank FD Rates: 36 months to <= 120 months

The latest Yes Bank FD rate on deposits with a tenure of 36 months to 120 months is 7.00% p.a. for the general public and 7.50% p.a. for senior citizens.

Latest FD Rates Of Other Banks

Various other banks have revised their FD interest rates in February 2023 to attract more deposits. Check the FD interest rates of some of the top banks.

