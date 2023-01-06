Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Series To Hit The Market On January 11; Check Price

Check out the prices, features and main specifications of this upcoming Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Series of smartphones
Xiaomi, the parent company of Redmi has recently launched 3 smartphones in the Redmi Note 12 Series in India, namely the Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 5G Pro and the Redmi Note 12 5G Pro+.
As per the information provided by the company, the Redmi Note 12 5G will be available at a starting price of ₹17,999, the Note 12 5G Pro will be available at a starting price of ₹24,999 and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ will be sold at a starting price of ₹29,999.
These new Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Series of smartphones will be available for purchase through the official website of the company, their online channel partner Flipkart and also through offline smartphone and tech stores.
The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G will be equipped with an IMX 766 50mp main camera with OIS while the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G will come with a 200mp pro-grade HPX camera, also with OIS. The Redmi Note 12 is shipped out with a 48mp AI camera.
The Redmi Note 12 comes with an 8mp front camera, while the Redmi Note 12 Pro and the Note 12 Pro+ come with a 16mp front cameras.
The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G comes with a 5000 mAh battery and a 67W fast charger, while the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G will come with a powerful 120W fast charger that promises 100% charging in just 9 minutes. The base Note 12 gets a 5000 mAH battery with a 33W fast charger.
All the phones in this series come equipped with a Snapdragon 4 Generation 1 chip. The base Note 12 is available in 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM options. The Note 12 Pro offers 6-12 GB RAM options, whereas the Note 12 Pro+ comes with a default 12GB of RAM.
None of the phones in the Redmi Note 12 series come with a memory card slot. The Base Note 12 and the Note 12 Pro come with 128GB and 256GB internal memory options, whereas the Note 12 Pro+ comes with 265GB inbuilt memory.
The base Redmi Note 12 has a 120 Hz 6.67-inch Samsung AMOLED display. The Note 12 Pro and Note 12 Pro+ has a 120Hz OLED display with peak brightness of 1200 nits (AMOLED) and 900 nits (OLED).
The base Note 12 has dimensions of165.9 x 76.2 x 8 mm (6.53 x 3.00 x 0.31 in) and weight of 188g (6.63 oz). The Note 12 Pro has dimensions of
162.9 x 76 x 7.9 mm (6.41 x 2.99 x 0.31 in) and weight of 187g (6.60oz). The Note 12 Pro+ has 162.9 x 76 x 9 mm (6.41 x 2.99 x 0.35 in) and a weight of 208.4 g (7.34 oz).