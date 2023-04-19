Xiaomi 13 Ultra Launched Internationally: Check Specifications, Price, And More

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra was recently launched in China and some other international regions.
The Xiaomi 13 Ultra has been launched in China at a price of 5,999 RMB, or ₹71,600, for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The variant with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage has been priced at 6,499 RMB or ₹77,600.
The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is equipped with a 6.73-inch AMOLED display, with a 120 Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, and a screen resolution of 1440x3200 pixels.
The Xiaomi 13 Ultra has an impressive camera setup with quad cameras of 50 MP each on the rear that include an ultrawide and telephoto lens from Leica. The front or selfie camera has a 32 MP sensor.
The 13 Ultra is powered by the latest Qualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship SoC. It also has an octa-core CPU and Adreno 740 GPU.
The Xiaomi 13 Ultra offers RAM options of 12GB and 16GB depending on the variant. There are also three storage options available for the Xiaomi 13 Ultra: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.
The Xiaomi 13 is equipped with Android v13 out of the box. Moreover, Xiaomi’s own OS—MIUI 14—has been installed on top.
The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is equipped with a standard 5,000-mAh battery that supports fast-charging of up to 90W, wireless charging of up to 50W, and reverse wireless charging of 10W.
Connectivity options on the Xiaomi 13 Ultra include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, Infrared, and USB Type-C 3.2.