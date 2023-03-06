Xiaomi 13 Pro Early Access Sale Has Begun: Check Price And Specifications

The highly anticipated Xiaomi 13 Pro has finally been launched in India. Read on to know the Xiaomi 13 price & specifications
The Xiaomi 13 Pro has been launched in India and is available for early access sale through Xiaomi’s website, and will publicly be available for sale from March 10, 2023. The Xiaomi 13 Pro boasts of many advanced features over the base Xiaomi 13.
The Xiaomi 13 Pro has been launched at a price of ₹79,999. If you buy the Xiaomi 13 during the early access sale using an ICICI bank card, you can get a discount of ₹10,000 for the Xiaomi 13 Pro.
The Xiaomi 13 display is a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED screen, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate and a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.
The Xiaomi 13 Pro comes equipped with the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, an Octa-core CPU, and the Adreno 740 processor. It is available in RAM options of 8 GB and 12 GB.
The Xiaomi 13 Pro will come with Android 13 installed out of the box, with the company’s MIUI 14 on top. Moreover, the Xiaomi 13 will be available in memory options of 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB.
The Xiaomi 13 Pro comes equipped with a powerful triple camera at the rear, with three 50 MP lenses that allow for 8k recording. The front camera on the Xiaomi 13 consists of a single 32 MP lens.
The Xiaomi 13 Pro reportedly comes with a 4820 mAh battery and the equipped 120W charger can charge the device to 100% in just 19 minutes, as advertised by the company. It also has a 50W wireless charging capacity and 10W reverse charging.