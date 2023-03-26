WPL 2023 Final: Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals: All You Need To Know

MI & DC are all set to play in the finals of the WPL 2023 tournament. Here's what you need to know about the finals.
Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
The final of the inaugural Women's Premier League will be held on 26th March. Match will begin at 7:30 PM IST
Cricket fans can catch the live broadcast of the WPL Final match on television in India through the Sports18 network.
Fans can live stream the Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians WPL Final on Jio Cinema App.
MI & DC have faced each other twice in the tournament but both the matches turned out to be one-sided affairs with both teams winning one each by a huge victory margin
Matches Played: 2
MI Won: 1, DC Won: 1
MI faced DC in match 7 of the WPL 2023 tournament at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. Mumbai Indians won this match comfortably by 8 wickets in a low-scoring game. After bundling out DC for 105 runs in 18 overs, MI chased down the target with ease in 15 overs for the loss of just 2 wickets
Player of The Match: Saika Ishaque
Bowling
Saika Ishaque: 3 Wickets for 13 runs
Issy Wong: 3 Wickets for 10 runs
Hayley Matthews: 3 Wickets for 19 runs
Batting
Yastika Bhatia: 41 runs off 32 balls
Hayley Matthews: 32 runs of 31 balls
Nat Sciver-Brunt: 23 runs off 19 balls
The reverse fixture also turned out to be a one-sided game but this time in favor of Delhi Capitals, with DC restricting MI for 109 runs in their 20 overs for the fall of 8 wickets. DC made a mockery of this score by chasing it down in 9 overs at the loss of just one wicket
Player of The Match: Marizane Kapp
Bowling
Marizanne Kapp: 2 Wickets for 13 runs
Shikha Pandey: 2 Wickets for 21 runs
Jess Jonassen: 2 Wickets for 25 runs
Batting
Meg Lanning: 32 runs off 22 balls
Shafali Verma: 33 runs of 15 balls
Alice Capsey: 38 runs off 17 balls
Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav/Tara Norris
Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
