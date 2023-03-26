WPL 2023 Final: Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals: All You Need To Know

MI & DC are all set to play in the finals of the WPL 2023 tournament. Here's what you need to know about the finals.

Updated On 3:50 PM IST

MI vs DC, WPL 2023 Final Venue

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

MI vs DC, WPL 2023 Final - Match Date & Time

The final of the inaugural Women's Premier League will be held on 26th March. Match will begin at 7:30 PM IST

MI vs DC: Where To Watch WPL Final on TV

Cricket fans can catch the live broadcast of the WPL Final match on television in India through the Sports18 network.

MI vs DC: Where To Watch WPL Final Online

Fans can live stream the Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians WPL Final on Jio Cinema App.

MI Women vs DC Women: H2H Record in WPL 2023

MI & DC have faced each other twice in the tournament but both the matches turned out to be one-sided affairs with both teams winning one each by a huge victory margin

Matches Played: 2

MI Won: 1, DC Won: 1

MI vs DC, Match 1

MI faced DC in match 7 of the WPL 2023 tournament at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. Mumbai Indians won this match comfortably by 8 wickets in a low-scoring game. After bundling out DC for 105 runs in 18 overs, MI chased down the target with ease in 15 overs for the loss of just 2 wickets

Player of The Match: Saika Ishaque

MI Key performers

Bowling

Saika Ishaque: 3 Wickets for 13 runs

Issy Wong: 3 Wickets for 10 runs

Hayley Matthews: 3 Wickets for 19 runs

Batting

Yastika Bhatia: 41 runs off 32 balls

Hayley Matthews: 32 runs of 31 balls

Nat Sciver-Brunt: 23 runs off 19 balls

MI vs DC, Match 2

The reverse fixture also turned out to be a one-sided game but this time in favor of Delhi Capitals, with DC restricting MI for 109 runs in their 20 overs for the fall of 8 wickets. DC made a mockery of this score by chasing it down in 9 overs at the loss of just one wicket

Player of The Match: Marizane Kapp

DC Key performers

Bowling

Marizanne Kapp: 2 Wickets for 13 runs

Shikha Pandey: 2 Wickets for 21 runs

Jess Jonassen: 2 Wickets for 25 runs

Batting

Meg Lanning: 32 runs off 22 balls

Shafali Verma: 33 runs of 15 balls

Alice Capsey: 38 runs off 17 balls

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI

Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav/Tara Norris

Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

6 Players To Watch Out For In WPL Final

Tap on the link below to find out which players hold the key to winning the tournament final

 Click Here To Find Out

