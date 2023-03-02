WPL 2023: Which Bollywood Stars Are Going To Perform At The Opening Ceremony

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) opening ceremony is set to take place on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
The Women’s Premier League opening ceremony will be held at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday, March 4 at 5:30 PM before the tournament's first match begins.
As per reports, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is set to perform at the Women’s Premier League opening ceremony.
Alongside Kiara Advani, another well-known Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is set to perform at the WPL opening ceremony which will be attended by thousands of people live.
The Canadian-Indian rapper AP Dhillon who rose to fame in recent years is also going to putting in a musical performance at the WPL 2023 opening ceremony.
After the opening ceremony, the first match of WPL will be played between the Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans teams and people who wish to attend can book their tickets online on BookMyShow.
You can watch the WPL opening ceremony and the proceeding match between Mumbai and Gujarat teams online through JioCinema and on the Sports 18 Network on TV.