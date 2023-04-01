Worried About 'High Risk' Warnings Related To Google Chrome? Here Are 7 Alternatives To Try

Google Chrome has the largest market share in the web browser segment

Updated On 7:31 PM IST

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox is one of the best Google Chrome alternatives. It is an open-source, highly secure browser with a focus on privacy, performance, and customisability.

Microsoft Edge

Microsoft’s new Edge browser, incorporated with the chatGPT-powered Bing AI, is a solid choice if you’re looking for an innovative browser which supports Artificial Intelligence features.

Brave Browser

Brave Browser is another privacy-focused browser that automatically blocks trackers from websites to keep your data secure. It also has a built-in ad-blocker and a feature to optimise data usage.

Safari Browser

Users of Apple devices can make use of the Safari browser as a Google Chrome alternative. Safari is exclusive to Apple devices and is optimised for speed, performance, battery efficiency, and user privacy.  

DuckDuckGo Browser

If safety and privacy are your primary concerns, then the DuckDuckGo browser is your best Chrome alternative. It blocks website trackers and does not log your data and browsing history by default.

Ungoogled Chromium

If you are tired of all the in-built Google services in Chrome, then you’ll be happy to know that Ungoogled Chromium is an open-source Chrome-based browser minus the Google services/support.

Opera Browser

Opera has been a popular browser for many years and is known for being quite fast and also quite light, meaning it uses fewer resources from your system.

Bromite Browser

It is a Chrome-based browser with a focus on enhanced user privacy, ad-blocking, and increased loading speeds.

