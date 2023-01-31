World's Top 10 Richest People; Gautam Adani Slips Out Of Top 10

Gautam Adani Drops Out Of The List Of Top 10 Richest People

The chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani, the richest Indian and Asian in the world, saw his wealth diminish, which caused him to drop out of the list of the world's 10 richest people. With a $36.1 billion loss in personal wealth in January, the Indian tycoon dropped from fourth to eleventh position on the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index. Read on to know who the 10 richest people in the world right now are.