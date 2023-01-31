World's Top 10 Richest People; Gautam Adani Slips Out Of Top 10

Gautam Adani drops out of the top 10 richest list of individuals. Check out the top 10 richest people in the world.
The chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani, the richest Indian and Asian in the world, saw his wealth diminish, which caused him to drop out of the list of the world's 10 richest people. With a $36.1 billion loss in personal wealth in January, the Indian tycoon dropped from fourth to eleventh position on the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index. Read on to know who the 10 richest people in the world right now are.
Bernard Arnault directs the LVMH group of as many as 70 fashion and beauty brands, including Sephora and Louis Vitton. His $189 billion net wealth makes him the richest man in the world.
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, is ranked second with a net worth of $160 billion. Additionally, he cofounded five businesses, including rocket manufacturer SpaceX and startup tunnelling company Boring Company.
Jeff Bezos, chairman and founder of the global online retailer Amazon, is ranked third in the world with a $124 billion net worth. Bezos is the owner of The Washington Post and Blue Origin, a rocket-development company in the aerospace industry.
Bill Gates, a co-founder of Microsoft, has a $111 billion total net worth. He has diversified his holdings and included investments in zero-carbon energy with the money he made from the software company Microsoft.
Warren Buffett is referred to as the Oracle of Omaha and is considered one of the greatest investors of all time. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index, presently he has a $107 billion overall net worth.
The current value of Larry Ellison's total net worth is $99.5 billion. He is the Chairman, CTO, and co-founder of the well-known software company Oracle. He did, however, step down as CEO of Oracle in 2014.
Currently Larry Page has a $90 billion overall net worth. In 1998, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, another Stanford Ph.D. student, cofounded Google. Page left his position as CEO of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, in December 2019, but he is still a board member and the business's controlling shareholder.
Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer currently has a total net worth of $86.9 billion. From 2000 to 2014, he served as the CEO of Microsoft. He began working for Microsoft in 1980 after quitting from Stanford's MBA program.
Sergey Brin currently has an estimated net worth of $86.4 billion. In 1998, he and Larry Page, who were both pursuing advanced degrees in computer science at Stanford University, cofounded the web search engine Google.
The largest mobile telecom company in Latin America, América Móvil, is under the ownership of Mexico's richest man, Carlos Slim Helu and his family. His current net worth is $85.7 billion in total. In 1990, he also acquired stock in Telmex, the sole telephone provider in Mexico.