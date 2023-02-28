World’s Top 10 Richest People: Elon Musk Beats Bernard Arnault To Top The List

The richest persons in the world are listed each day in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Let’s check out the recent list!
With a net worth of $187 billion, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has overtaken France's Bernard Arnault to reclaim the title of the world's top richest person.
Bernand Arnault, the businessman behind LVMH, a leader in luxury products, is the second-richest person in the world with a total net worth of $185 billion.
Amazon, the biggest online store in the world, was founded by Bezos. His total net worth is $117 billion, and according to the latest index, he is the third richest person in the world.
Bill Gates who co-founded Microsoft is now the world’s fourth richest person. His net worth as per the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index is $114 billion.
The fifth richest man in the world is Warren Buffett, chairman and major stakeholder of the investment company Berkshire Hathaway. The Bloomberg Billionaire's Index estimates that his net worth is $106 billion.
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index's most recent rating, Larry Ellison, the creator and largest shareholder of the database corporation Oracle, is the sixth richest person with a total net worth of $102 billion.
With a net worth of $89.4 billion, Ballmer, the former CEO of Microsoft, is ranked seventh on the list of the world's top richest people in the most recent Bloomberg Billionaire's Index rankings.
Alphabet, whose parent company is Google, was co-founded by Larry Page. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index, his net worth is $84.7 billion as of February 28, 2023.
The largest mobile phone provider in Latin America, America Movil, is under the control of Mexican business tycoon Carlos Slim. As of February 28, 2023, his net worth is $83.2 billion.
Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries LTD, is ranked at position 10. His whole wealth is $81.1 billion as of 28 February 2023.