World's Most Valued Brands: Check Top 10

As per the Global 500 2023 report released by Brand Finance, Amazon managed to narrowly beat Apple to become the most valuable brand in the world. Apple had previously held the record as the most valuable brand since 2020. Check out the top 10 most valuable brands next.
This year, Apple has fallen down to the second place with a brand value of $297.5 billion. Apple Inc was the most valuable brand last year as per Brand Finance’s previous report.
Google’s brand value increased a whopping 7% from last year as per the report released by Brand Finance. With a brand value of $281.4, Google sits comfortably as the 3rd most valuable brand in the world.
Tech giant Microsoft retained its position as the 4th most valuable brand from last year, going up 4% in brand worth, as it ended up with a brand value of $191.6 billion.
In 5th place stood the American Retail giant Walmart, which also retained its rank from the previous year, with a brand value of $113.8 billion.
One of the most popular smartphone makers and a tech giant in its own right, Samsung also managed to retain its rank from the last year as the 6th most valuable brand in the world, with a brand worth of $99.7 billion.
Chinese banking giant ICBC emerged as the 7th most valuable brand in the world, as it actually moved up from its 8th rank last year. As per Brand Finance, the brand value of ICBC is $69.5 billion.
American telecommunication company Verizon gained two ranks from the previous year as it went up to the 8th rank from 10th. As per the Global 500 2023, the brand value of Verizon stood at $67.4 billion.
Elon Musk’s Tesla jumped up many ranks from the previous year to come up as the 9th most valuable company. The electric automobile manufacturer went up 44% in brand value over the past year, ending up with a brand worth of $66.2 billion.
The spot for the 10th most valuable brand in the world was secured by the viral social media giant TikTok from China, which emerged to its rank with a brand net worth of $65.7 billion.