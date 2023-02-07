World's Deadliest Earthquakes Since 2000

A deadly and devastating earthquake recently hit Turkey and Syria, causing irreparable harm.
The magnitude 7.8 earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria in February 2023 has claimed the lives of over 4,000 people, with the number expected to rise as rescuers work through the rubble of collapsed buildings.
In June 2022, a magnitude 6.1 earthquake in Afghanistan claimed the lives of over 1,100 individuals. Haiti was hit by a magnitude 7.2 earthquake in August 2021, causing over 2,200 fatalities.
A magnitude 7.5 earthquake in Indonesia in September 2018 claimed the lives of over 4,300 individuals. Nepal was devastated by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake in April 2015, with a staggering 8,800 casualties.
A magnitude 9.0 earthquake off the northeast coast of Japan in March 2011 triggered a tsunami that claimed over 20,000 lives. Haiti was hit by a magnitude 7.0 earthquake in January 2010, killing an estimated 220,000 people.
A magnitude 7.5 earthquake in southern Sumatra, Indonesia in September 2009 claimed the lives of over 1,100 individuals. A magnitude 7.9 earthquake in eastern Sichuan, China in May 2008 resulted in over 87,500 deaths.
The Indonesian island of Java was hit by a magnitude 6.3 earthquake in May 2006, resulting in over 5,700 fatalities. A magnitude 7.6 earthquake in Pakistan's Kashmir region in October 2005 claimed the lives of over 80,000 individuals.
A magnitude 8.6 earthquake in northern Sumatra, Indonesia in March 2005 claimed about 1,300 lives. A magnitude 9.1 underwater earthquake near Indonesia in December 2004 triggered an Indian Ocean tsunami, causing 230,000 fatalities in a dozen countries.
A magnitude 6.6 earthquake in southeastern Iran in December 2003 resulted in 50,000 deaths. A magnitude 6.8 earthquake in Algeria in May 2003 claimed the lives of over 2,200 individuals.
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake in northern Afghanistan in March 2002 resulted in about 1,000 fatalities. A magnitude 7.7 earthquake in Gujarat, India in January 2001 claimed the lives of around 20,000 individuals.