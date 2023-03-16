World's Best Airports List For 2023 Is Out: Check Top 8 here

Skytrax, a UK-based airline review and ranking site has released a list of top airports worldwide
The Singapore Changi airport has reclaimed its spot as the best airport in the world in 2023, as per Skytrax’s list of top airports.
The Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar has been named the second-best airport in the world in 2023.
Japan’s Tokyo International Airport has been named the third-best airport in the world after the Changi and Hamad airports.
The Incheon airport in South Korea has been selected by Sktrax in their list as the fourth-best airport in the world in 2023.
The Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, France has been ranked as the fifth-best airport in the world.
The Istanbul airport in Turkey takes the place of the sixth-best airport in the world.
The Munich airport in Germany has been named by Skytrax as the seventh-best international airport to visit in the year 2023.
The Zurich airport in Switzerland has been ranked as the eighth best airport in the world to visit in 2023.