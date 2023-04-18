World Heritage Day 2023: 10 World Heritage Sites In India That You Must Visit

The theme for World Heritage Day 2023 is focused on the crucial issue of climate action and its relation to cultural heritage.
Every year on April 18, World Heritage Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of preserving and protecting cultural and natural heritage sites around the world.
One of the most famous landmarks in India, the Taj Mahal is a mausoleum of white marble built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal.
A group of Hindu and Jain temples known for their intricate carvings and sculptures, the Khajuraho structures were built between 950 AD and 1050 AD during the Chandella dynasty.
A complex set of rock-cut temples and monasteries dating back to the sixth century, the Ajanta and Ellora caves are located near the city of Aurangabad. These ancient caves showcase India's rich Buddhist heritage with their intricate carvings and stunning temples.
The Konark Sun Temple is a 13th-century temple dedicated to the Hindu sun god Surya and is known for its impressive architectural style. It is located about 35-km northeast of the city of Puri.
The former capital of the Vijayanagara Empire, Hampi is home to several ancient temples, palaces, and monuments that you should definitely consider visiting.
A historic railway station in Mumbai that was built in 1887 in the Victorian Gothic Revival style, it is an important landmark in the development of modern railway transport in India.
A 16th-century city built by Mughal Emperor Akbar, Fatehpur Sikri is well-known for its stunning architecture and red sandstone buildings.
Mahabalipuram is an ancient coastal town built in the seventh and eighth centuries by the Pallava dynasty and is known for its ancient rock-cut temples and monuments, including the famous Shore Temple.
The Kaziranga National Park in Assam is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is home to the endangered one-horned rhinoceros as well as Bengal tigers, asiatic elephants, Gangetic river dolphins, among other rare flora and fauna.
The Great Himalayan National Park is a protected area in Himachal Pradesh known for its stunning landscapes, rich biodiversity, and unique cultural heritage of the local communities.