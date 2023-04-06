World Car Awards 2023: Full List Of Winners

Tap to know which car has emerged as the 2023 World Car of the Year.
The World Car Awards is an annual event that awards automobiles under multiple categories such as Car of the Year, World Performance Car, and more. A team of 100+ jurors from across the world test and evaluate the nominated vehicles to pick deserving winners in each category.
The prestigious award for ‘World Car of the Year 2023’ was awarded to Hyundai’s new flagship EV, the Ioniq 6. Moreover, the Ioniq 6 also ended up winning the awards for the World Electric Vehicle and World Car Design of the Year categories.
Lucid Air was the winner of the World Luxury Car award this year. Lucid Air is an exceptionally unique luxury EV that has proven to be a very viable alternative to Tesla and other high-end EV cars.
The award for the World Performance Car 2023 went to the Kia EV6 GT. The EV6 GT is a stylish and expensive electric sports car and is available for purchase in India at a starting price of ₹60.95 lakh (ex-showroom).
The World Urban Car 2023 award was given to the compact SUV Citroen C3. The C3 is an incredibly popular budget car with a great price-to-performance ratio and is available in India starting from ₹6.16 lakh (ex-showroom).