Women's Day 2023: 5 Women Start-Up Founders Who Are Breaking All Barriers

On this International women's day, lets take a look at some women who are leading their way through in the world of businessmen

Women Start-Up Founders  

Indian startups run by women are expanding as female entrepreneurs continue to craft their own tales and reshape the eco-system surrounding Indian startup culture. This Women's Day, let's celebrate some of the women start-up founders in India.

Falguni Nayar

Nykaa, an online retailer for fashion and beauty, is run by Falguni Nayar. She rose to fame recently after becoming India's first self-made billionaire entrepreneur.

Sabina Chopra

Sabina Chopra co-founded the online travel website Yatra in 2005 along with Manish Amin and Dhruv Shringi.

Upasana Taku

The online payment system and mobile wallet MobiKwik was founded in 2009 by Upasana Taku and Bipin Preet Singh.

Ghazal Alagh

Mamaearth, a company with MadeSafe certification, was founded by Ghazal Alagh and her husband Varun Alagh. She was also a judge on Shark Tank India's inaugural season.

Divya Gokulnath

Byju's, a global provider of educational technology was started by Divya Gokulnath and her husband Byju Raveendran. Gokulnath was chosen to lead the EdTech Taskforce of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry in March 2022.

