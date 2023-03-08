Women's Day: 10 Indian Women CEOs/MDs Who Have Led Global Companies

Let’s look at some of the most prominent Indian women CEOs and Managing Directors who lead successful global companies.
A champion for change, Leena Nair (CEO of Chanel) was the first female, Asian, and youngest-ever Chief Human Resource Executive at Unilever. She was honoured with the Great British Business Woman Role Model of the year award in 2021.
Nadar is the first woman to lead a listed information technology company in India. She is passionate about wildlife and conservation and set up The Habitats Trust in 2018.
Dubey is responsible for revolutionsing dating in the millennial generation with her work at Match Group, which owns multiple popular dating apps including Tinder and Hinge. She was chosen as the Tech Leader of the Year at Vogue Women of The Year 2021.
Revathi Advaithi, the CEO of Fliex is an advocate for women in STEM fields and a member of the MIT Presidential CEO Advisory Board. She was named in Fortune’s Most Powerful Women List in 2019 and 2020.
Ullal led the company to a successful IPO and turned it into a multibillion-dollar business. She was included in the Forbes list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women 2021.
Sonia Syngal is one of the few female CEOs to be included in the Fortune 500 list. She is credited for using graphic tees by Gap Inc as a platform for young women to raise their voices.
Anjali Sud, the CEO of Vimeo is a designated Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum. She has also worked in companies like Amazon, Time Warner, and Sagent Advisors.
Warrior founded Fable, a curated reading platform focused on mental wellness in 2019. She was featured in Forbes’ list of 100 most powerful women in the world.
Shaw is a first-generation entrepreneur and global business leader with over 4 decades of experience in biotechnology, and one of the most prominent women leaders working in research.
Indra Nooyi is a former CEO of PepsiCo and was named one of the World's 100 Most Powerful Women by Forbes for 11 years. She is an inspiration to many aspiring women leaders around the world.